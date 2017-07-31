Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Could enter rotation following Liriano trade
Bolsinger could be moved into the Blue Jays' rotation after the team traded Francisco Liriano to the Astros on Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Bolsinger was activated from the 10-day disabled list over the weekend after he was briefly sidelined due to right knee inflammation and made an appearance in Sunday's win over the Angels, covering 2.1 innings and giving up one run. Though Bolsinger has submitted an underwhelming 5.49 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 10 appearances (five starts) for the Blue Jays this season, there aren't many other appealing alternatives on the 40-man roster, so he could get the first crack at filling the void left by Liriano's departure. If that's the case, Bolsinger would have a tough test right off the bat, as he'd be in line for a road start against the American League-leading Astros during the upcoming weekend.
