Bolsinger struck out six but gave up a walkoff home run in 3.1 innings of relief during Tuesday's marathon loss to the Red Sox.

Bolsinger, a former starter, was called upon to pitch several innings of the game. He found success by pounding the strike zone with 34 of his 45 pitches going for strikes before giving up the home run to Hanley Ramirez. Bolsinger's ability to make occasional spot starts helps his fantasy value, but his low strikeout rate of 21.5 percent limits his potential for owners moving forward.