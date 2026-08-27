Lorenzen signed a major-league contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Rockies cut ties with Lorenzen last week after he turned in a 7.08 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 115.2 innings, but he'll now receive another opportunity to pitch for Toronto. The Blue Jays have an open spot in their rotation after placing Shane Bieber (shoulder) on the injured list Tuesday, but manager John Schneider said that Lorenzen will begin his tenure with the club in the bullpen, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca.