Lorenzen (3-12) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings of relief as the Blue Jays were downed 2-0 by the A's. He struck out two.

In a rare low-scoring affair at Sutter Health Park, the veteran righty was the only hurler to struggle in a bullpen day for Toronto. Taking the mound to begin the second inning after opener Braydon Fisher had breezed through the first frame, Lorenzen blanked the home side in the second before serving up a solo shot to Henry Bolte in the third and bringing home Tommy White in the fourth on a wild pitch. Injuries have left the Jays without a fifth starter as they try to squeak into the final wild-card spot in the AL, but Lorenzen doesn't appear to be any sort of solution, even in a bulk relief role. Over four appearances and 8.2 innings for Toronto, he's served up three long balls and has stumbled to a 6.23 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB.