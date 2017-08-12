Ohlman will be recalled Saturday if an MRI reveals Russell Martin (oblique) needs to be placed on the disabled list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

By all indications, Ohlman will likely be needed for Saturday's games against the Pirates. However, he can travel light considering Miguel Montero (groin) is eligible to come off the DL as early as Sunday. Even if the latter isn't ready this weekend, Montero will certainly usurp Ohlman by the middle of next week.