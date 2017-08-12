Play

Ohlman had his contract selected and was recalled by the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Ohlman becomes the beneficiary of an injury-depleted Blue Jays' catching corps, as Russell Martin (oblique) joined Miguel Montero (groin) and Luke Maile (knee) on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. The rookie backstop made his major-league debut for Toronto earlier this season, going 2-for-9 over five games before being sent back to Triple-A. Ohlman's .222 batting average in the minors leaves much to be desired, however, and he'll be splitting starts with Raffy Lopez until Montero is able to return.

