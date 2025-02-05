The Blue Jays designated Petersen for assignment Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Petersen was claimed off waivers from Miami early in the offseason, but the Blue Jays will now move on from him in order to create a roster spot for Max Scherzer. Petersen, 30, allowed 13 earned runs in 19.2 innings between the Dodgers and Marlins last season, but a 1.64 ERA across 33 Triple-A frames could capture the attention of bullpen-needy clubs browsing the waiver wire.