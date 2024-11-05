Petersen was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Petersen has bounced between the Dodgers, Marlins and now the Blue Jays within the last few months. He closed out the 2024 campaign with Miami, posting a 4.76 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings (five appearances).
