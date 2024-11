The Blue Jays signed Stefanic to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Nate Heisler of Klutch Sports reports.

Stefanic elected free agency after being outrighted off the Angels' 40-man roster in October but has managed a strike a deal with a new club. The 28-year-old has slashed just .232/.317/.275 over parts of three big-league seasons and will likely begin 2025 as a utility infielder at Triple-A Buffalo.