Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Day off Wednesday
Montero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Montero will head to the bench following two straight starts behind the plate as Raffy Lopez draws the assignment. Since coming off the DL (groin) on Aug. 16, Montero has gone 4-for-16 with one home run and two RBI, and will continue to see a majority of the starts while Russell Martin recovers from an oblique injury.
