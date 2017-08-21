Play

Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Draws motivation from facing former team

Montero went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run Sunday against the Cubs.

Montero had his best game in a Toronto uniform against the team that traded him in early July. The home run was only his second and the double his first in 17 games since that move.

