Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Draws motivation from facing former team
Montero went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run Sunday against the Cubs.
Montero had his best game in a Toronto uniform against the team that traded him in early July. The home run was only his second and the double his first in 17 games since that move.
