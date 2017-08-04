Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Heads to disabled list

Montero (groin) was placed on the disabled list Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

The veteran backstop suffered the injury Wednesday, and after the team checked back on his status following Thursday's off-day, Toronto has sent him to the DL. Raffy Lopez, who slashed .293/.368/.551 at Triple-A, has been recalled to provide catching depth behind Russell Martin.

