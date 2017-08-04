Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Heads to disabled list
Montero (groin) was placed on the disabled list Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
The veteran backstop suffered the injury Wednesday, and after the team checked back on his status following Thursday's off-day, Toronto has sent him to the DL. Raffy Lopez, who slashed .293/.368/.551 at Triple-A, has been recalled to provide catching depth behind Russell Martin.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Leaves game with groin injury•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Removed from Wednesday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: In Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Joins starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Joins active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Dealt to Toronto•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...