Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Leaves game with groin injury

Montero was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox with a right groin strain, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Montero was pulled after awkwardly trying to handle a pitch in the dirt from J.A. Happ during the seventh inning. This injury could warrant a trip on the DL, depending on the severity of Montero's strain. In that case, Raffy Lopez or Michael Ohlman could be recalled to back up Russell Martin while Montero is out.