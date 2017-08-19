Play

Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Not in Saturday's lineup

Montero is out of the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.

Montero will receive a day off after starting the past two games behind the plate, including a 2-for-4 outing during Friday's loss to Chicago. In his place, Raffy Lopez handles the catching duties while batting seventh in the order.

