Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Not in Saturday's lineup
Montero is out of the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
Montero will receive a day off after starting the past two games behind the plate, including a 2-for-4 outing during Friday's loss to Chicago. In his place, Raffy Lopez handles the catching duties while batting seventh in the order.
