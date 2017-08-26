Play

Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Out of lineup Saturday

Montero is not in the lineup against the Twins on Saturday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Montero heads to the bench following two consecutive games behind the plate, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate, with a walk, during Friday's loss. Raffy Lopez picks up a start in his stead, catching Marco Estrada.

