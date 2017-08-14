Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Ready for rehab assignment

Montero (groin) was able to run the bases Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Assuming Montero doesn't experienced any renewed soreness in the right groin area Tuesday, he'll report to Triple-A Buffalo to begin what's expected to be a one- or two-game rehab assignment. That will put Montero on track to come off the disabled list before the weekend, when the Blue Jays will head back to his old stomping grounds at Wrigley Field to begin a three-game series with the Cubs. Since Russell Martin (oblique) followed Montero to the DL and isn't nearing a return, it's likely that Montero will displace Raffy Lopez as the team's primary backstop once he's activated.