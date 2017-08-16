Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Reinstated from DL
Montero was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays will go with Raffy Lopez behind the plate Wednesday against the Rays, but Montero will be available in a backup capacity after completing his rehab game Tuesday at Triple-A Buffalo without any renewed soreness in his right groin. It's expected that Montero will quickly displace Lopez as the Blue Jays' primary option behind the plate, at least until Russell Martin (oblique) is cleared to return from the DL.
