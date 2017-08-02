Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Removed from Wednesday's game
Montero exited Wednesday's contest in the seventh inning with an apparent groin injury, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Although there hasn't been much information on Montero's exit, the catcher was seemed to tweak his groin while attempting to smother a ball in the dirt. The club will likely release details on his condition following the ending of Wednesday's game. Russell Martin replaced Montero in the field.
