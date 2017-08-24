Play

Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Returns to card Thursday

Montero is back behind the plate for the Blue Jays on Thursday's lineup, and he's batting seventh, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He grabbed a breather Wednesday, but he'll end his brief bench occupation. Montero will continue manning backstop for the majority of contests with Russell Martin (oblique) on the disabled list.

