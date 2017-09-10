Play

Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Sits out Sunday

Montero is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Montero will be stationed on the bench again as the Blue Jays will deploy Luke Maile behind the plate for their series finale against Anibal Sanchez and the Tigers.

