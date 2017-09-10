Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Sits out Sunday
Montero is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Montero will be stationed on the bench again as the Blue Jays will deploy Luke Maile behind the plate for their series finale against Anibal Sanchez and the Tigers.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Returns to card Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Draws motivation from facing former team•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Reinstated from DL•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...