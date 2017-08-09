Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Takes batting practice Wednesday
Montero (groin) went through batting practice prior to Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Montero's strained right groin improving with each passing day, he'll attempt to start running again by the weekend, which may be one of the final hurdles he'll need to clear before starting what will likely be a brief rehab assignment in the minors. The Blue Jays expect to activate him from the disabled list shortly after Aug. 12, when he's first eligible to return.
