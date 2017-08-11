Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Took part of catching drills Friday

Montero (groin) took batting practice and participated in catching drills Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The big news here is that Montero was able to undergo the stress on his legs of catching drills, a signal that he should be close to returning. He is eligible to return as quickly as Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, but the organization has remained quiet on whether or not he'll be able to return in the minimum time. If not against Chicago, his return should come sometime during the following series against Tampa Bay.