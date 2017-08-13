Blue Jays' Miguel Montero: Will require brief rehab assignment

Montero (groin) performed catching drills Sunday and is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment of two or three games within the next few days, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Montero was eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, and though he hasn't experienced any setbacks with his strained right groin since first hitting the DL, the Blue Jays determined he still needed a little more time to recover. Once Montero completes the rehab assignments and gets activated, he could immediately step in as the Blue Jays' primary starter behind the plate with the club's top option, Russell Martin (oblique) on the DL with an injury of his own.