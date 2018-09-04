Hauschild was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Hauschild was removed from the 40-man roster so the Jays could select Jonathan Davis' contract. The 28-year-old has a 4.32 ERA in 8.1 innings for Toronto this season and a 4.90 ERA in 23 starts at the Triple-A level with Fresno and Buffalo.