Blue Jays' Mike Hauschild: Early exit in loss to BoSox
Hauschild (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 10-5 to the Red Sox, giving up four runs on three hits and three walks over 2.1 innings without striking out a batter.
The right-hander's first big-league start was a dud, as Hauschild threw only 26 of 51 pitches for strikes before getting the quick hook. The Jays don't have any better options for a rotation spot at hand at the moment, so Hauschild will likely get another chance or two to prove himself. He should at least have a softer opponent in his next scheduled start Monday in Kansas City.
