Blue Jays' Mike Hauschild: Earns first major league win
Hauschild (1-0) allowed four hits and one walk across six scoreless innings to record the win Thursday against the Mariners.
Hauschild had a busy Thursday, joining the Blue Jays and earning his first major league win in one day. After one inning from Tyler Clippard, Hauschild entered the game and held the Mariners scoreless on the strength of seven groundballs and six strikeouts. His role with the big-league club is unclear going forward, though he posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 97 innings at Triple-A Fresno as a member of the Astros organization this season.
