Hauschild was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hauschild will head right back down to the Triple-A level after a dreadful start against Boston on Wednesday. Across just 2.1 innings, he allowed four runs on three hits, three walks and one hit batsman while failing to record a strikeout. This came on the heels of an excellent six-inning relief outing versus Seattle last week, which marked his first big-league appearance of 2018. In a corresponding move, Thomas Pannone was recalled from Buffalo.