Blue Jays' Mike Hauschild: Picking up first MLB start
Hauschild will start Wednesday against the Red Sox.
The Blue Jays haven't named a new fifth starter since J.A. Happ was traded to the Yankees on July 29, but it appears Hauschild will have a chance to solidify a spot in the rotation. After reliever Tyler Clippard took the hill for one inning Aug. 2 against the Mariners as part of a bullpen game, Hauschild was deployed as the Blue Jays' primary reliever in his team debut. The right-hander was mightily impressive out of the bullpen, tossing six scoreless frames and giving up four hits and one walk while striking out five to capture the win. He'll now be able to build on that performance Wednesday, though expectations should be tempered given his underwhelming numbers at Triple-A this season (4.88 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 97.2 innings) in addition to the tough matchup versus one of the majors' top offenses.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Mike Hauschild: Earns first major-league win•
-
Blue Jays' Mike Hauschild: Scooped up by Toronto•
-
Mike Hauschild: Released by Houston•
-
Astros' Mike Hauschild: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Astros' Mike Hauschild: Returns to Astros•
-
Rangers' Mike Hauschild: Designated for assignment Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...