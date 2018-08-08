Hauschild will start Wednesday against the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays haven't named a new fifth starter since J.A. Happ was traded to the Yankees on July 29, but it appears Hauschild will have a chance to solidify a spot in the rotation. After reliever Tyler Clippard took the hill for one inning Aug. 2 against the Mariners as part of a bullpen game, Hauschild was deployed as the Blue Jays' primary reliever in his team debut. The right-hander was mightily impressive out of the bullpen, tossing six scoreless frames and giving up four hits and one walk while striking out five to capture the win. He'll now be able to build on that performance Wednesday, though expectations should be tempered given his underwhelming numbers at Triple-A this season (4.88 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 97.2 innings) in addition to the tough matchup versus one of the majors' top offenses.