Blue Jays' Mike Hauschild: Scooped up by Toronto
Hauschild was signed by the Blue Jays on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Hauschild was let go by the Astros on Monday, but he latched on with a new team just days later. He'll head right to the major-league level, and he'll be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's game against Seattle. Hauschild started 19 games at Triple-A Fresno in 2018, posting a 4.88 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 93:38 K:BB over 97 frames.
More News
-
Mike Hauschild: Released by Houston•
-
Astros' Mike Hauschild: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Astros' Mike Hauschild: Returns to Astros•
-
Rangers' Mike Hauschild: Designated for assignment Thursday•
-
Rangers' Mike Hauschild: Surrenders three homers in long relief•
-
Rangers' Mike Hauschild: Named to Opening Day roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...