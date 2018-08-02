Hauschild was signed by the Blue Jays on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Hauschild was let go by the Astros on Monday, but he latched on with a new team just days later. He'll head right to the major-league level, and he'll be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's game against Seattle. Hauschild started 19 games at Triple-A Fresno in 2018, posting a 4.88 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 93:38 K:BB over 97 frames.