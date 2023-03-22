White (shoulder) is aiming for 45 pitches during Wednesday's minor-league appearance, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It's a little more clarity after it was announced Monday that White would throw around 50 pitches over three innings. The right-hander has yet to be able to make an appearance during the Grapefruit League because of a right shoulder impingement, but that could come if things go well in this outing for the 28-year-old. White isn't expected to begin the season in the Toronto rotation, but he does have a chance to make starts for the Blue Jays before 2023 comes to a close.
