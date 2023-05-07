White (elbow) struck out seven and allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk across four innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo.

Making the third start of his rehab assignment and second in a row with Buffalo, White got stretched out to 67 pitches, throwing 47 of them for strikes. The right-hander looks to be ready for an activation from the 15-day injured list, but because Toronto doesn't have an opening for him in the big-league rotation, White will presumably make one more rehab start in order for the Blue Jays to delay a roster move. White doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so he'll have to remain with the parent club -- either as a starter or long reliever -- whenever he's activated.