White (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Dunedin on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
White missed all of spring training initially with a shoulder injury and then with an elbow issue, so his rehab assignment figures to be a lengthy one. He is out of options, so the righty should join the major-league roster once deemed ready, perhaps in a long relief role.
