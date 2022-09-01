White (1-5) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as the Blue Jays fell 7-5 to the Cubs. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues to struggle for Toronto since coming over from the Dodgers. White has been rocked for 13 runs over his last two starts, sending his ERA on the season soaring from 3.63 to 4.67. The jays don't have any clear alternatives to fill his rotation spot, however, so the 27-year-old will likely get a chance to work through his issues in the middle of a playoff race.