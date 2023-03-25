Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday that White is dealing with elbow inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It was previously known that White was dealing some a shoulder impingement, but the reason for his absence as of late is elbow trouble. The right-hander is now a lock to start the year on the injured list, and he likely won't be ready to make his debut until the middle of April at the earliest.
