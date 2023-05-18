White (elbow) experienced shoulder fatigue in his latest rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

White reported to Toronto on Thursday for a visit with the Blue Jays' medical staff. He's been on the injured list all year because of elbow inflammation and is now faced with another delay to his timeline. The 28-year-old right-hander had allowed 14 runs -- 13 earned -- through 17 minor-league rehab innings.

