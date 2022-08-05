White has been confirmed as Saturday's starter against the Twins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He is currently on the taxi squad in Minnesota and will be activated Saturday. For at least as long as Ross Stripling (glute) is on the injured list, White should serve as Toronto's fifth starter. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 44.1 innings over nine appearances since getting stretched out by the Dodgers in late May.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Optioned, but should start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Traded to Toronto•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Loses rotation, active roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Submits first quality start•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Takes no-hitter into sixth inning•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Surrenders six runs in loss•