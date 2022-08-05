White has been confirmed as Saturday's starter against the Twins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He is currently on the taxi squad in Minnesota and will be activated Saturday. For at least as long as Ross Stripling (glute) is on the injured list, White should serve as Toronto's fifth starter. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 44.1 innings over nine appearances since getting stretched out by the Dodgers in late May.