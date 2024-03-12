White allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over three innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out two.

The 29-year-old right-hander got his first start of the spring after three relief appearances, and White tossed two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the third after giving up back-to-back singles to Rene Pinto and Yandy Diaz. White has a lackluster 5.00 ERA and 4:7 K:BB through nine Grapefruit League innings, and he appears to be behind Bowden Francis in the battle for the fifth starter role that has opened up due to Alek Manoah's shoulder issues.