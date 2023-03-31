White was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Blue Jays on Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
White has dealt with both shoulder and elbow issues this spring and it's unclear when he might be available as an option for the Jays. He's out of options, so White will rejoin the big club when healthy whether that's as a reliever or part of the rotation.
