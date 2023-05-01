White (elbow) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Buffalo, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
White will make his second rehab appearance after throwing 3.1 shutout innings for Low-A Dunedin last Wednesday. The right-hander is being built up as a starter as he recovers from elbow inflammation that has sidelined him for the entirety of the 2023 campaign. White has a chance to make starts for Toronto in the middle of May, but he also could report back to Triple-A when heathy as the Blue Jays' rotation looks full at the moment.
