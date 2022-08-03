The Blue Jays optioned White to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
The transaction is merely procedural, as White had already been optioned to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City before he was acquired by the Blue Jays on Tuesday. White will thus be eligible to be called up at any point, and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca relays that'll most likely happen in advance of Saturday's game against the Twins, when the right-hander is expected to fill the opening in the rotation created by Ross Stripling's (glute) move to the injured list. Stripling is expected to spend the minimum 15 days on the shelf, but that should be enough time for White to make at least two turns through the rotation.
