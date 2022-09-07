White (1-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Blue Jays fell 9-6 to the Orioles, giving up five runs on three hits and three walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander struggled to find the plate and tossed only 36 of 63 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. White is in a tailspin, coughing up 18 runs in only 12 innings over his last three starts to send his ERA with Toronto ballooning to 8.17, and with the team in a dogfight for a wild-card spot, the 27-year-old's spot in the rotation is almost certainly in jeopardy.