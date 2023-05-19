White (elbow) has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to right shoulder fatigue, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
White seemingly was close to returning from his elbow injury, but he dealt with the shoulder issue in his last rehab appearance and now will shut things down for a bit. His 30-day rehab window can now re-start once the Blue Jays feel he's ready.
