White was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo following the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

White served as a bulk reliever during Wednesday's matinee and allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four in four innings to take his seventh loss of the year. The right-hander made 25 appearances (18 starts) in the majors this year and posted a 5.45 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 99 innings.