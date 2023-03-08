White (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
White got through a 43-pitch bullpen session over the weekend and is now ready to take the next step in his spring throwing program. If the live BP workout also goes smoothly, he figures to be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut early next week. It's looking like that offseason shoulder impingement might prove to just be a blip for the 28-year-old right-hander, who is in the running for the final spot in the Blue Jays' season-opening starting rotation. He could be an option in long relief as well.
