White (shoulder) will throw around 50 pitches over three innings in a minor-league game Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

White has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game this spring because of a right shoulder impingement. That could come after Wednesday's minor-league outing, although at this point White is no longer under serious consideration for the final spot in Toronto's rotation. If healthy, he figures to get a shot eventually.