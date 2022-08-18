White will start Saturday against the Yankees, replacing Yusei Kikuchi in the Blue Jays' rotation moving forward, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

White appeared headed for the bullpen with Ross Stripling (hip) returning from the injured list this week, but he'll instead stick in the rotation with Kikuchi demoted to a relief role. White has given up four earned runs with a 5:4 K:BB over 9.1 frames in two starts since being acquired by Toronto, and he has a 3.72 ERA and 1.27 WHIP for the season.