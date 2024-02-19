White sat 94-95 mph with his fastball during his first bullpen session this spring, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider described the 29-year-old right-hander as "electric", but a February bullpen session is still a long way from big-league success. White has struggled in the majors since being acquired from the Dodgers in August 2022, stumbling to a 7.60 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 55.2 innings, but he did finish last year with an impressive run at Triple-A Buffalo that saw him post a 1.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB over his last 33.1 innings (seven starts). White is out of minor-league options, which would seem to lock him into a long relief spot on the Opening Day roster.