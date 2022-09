White will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start Friday against the Rays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old pitched for Buffalo on Sunday and will rejoin the big club to start Friday in Tampa Bay. White had a 3.70 ERA over 56 innings with the Dodgers to begin the season, but he's struggled since being acquired by the Blue Jays with 26 earned runs allowed in 31.1 frames.