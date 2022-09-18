site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Starting Sunday at Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
White will start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday before rejoining the Blue Jays for the stretch run, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
The Jays want White to work on his fastball command and improving changeup, which has shown promise in bullpen sessions. White could join the big-league rotation next weekend in Tampa Bay.
