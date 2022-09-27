White is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees at Rogers Centre, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, White took the hill later that day against the Rays and took a no-decision in a 10-6 loss while allowing three earned runs on on five hits and one walk over four innings. Nicholson-Smith notes that White is currently slated for a standard start Wednesday, but the Blue Jays could change those plans and deploy him behind an opener depending on what their bullpen situation looks like following Tuesday's contest. Since being acquired from the Dodgers on Aug. 2, White owns an 0-4 record, 7.39 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 35.1 innings with Toronto.